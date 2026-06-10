HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

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Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC), Task Force Talon, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conducted a change of command ceremony in which Capt. Vaughn Guetens relinquished command to Capt. Calvin Lane at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)