HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Army Capt. Lane left, receives the company colors from Col. Robert Harless, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander right, which begins Lane's command of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC) 3rd CAB, during the change of command ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.