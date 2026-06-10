HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Army Capt. Vaughn Guetens, outgoing commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC), Task Force Talon, hands off the company colors to the brigade commander which relinquishes his command of HHC during the change of command ceremony at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)