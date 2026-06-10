HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Army Capt. Vaughn Guetens, commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC), Task Force Talon, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal before his change of command ceremony at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)