HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Army Capt. Vaughn Guetens, commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC), Task Force Talon, delivers a speech during his award ceremony prior to his change of command at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)