U.S. Army Capt. Vaughn Guetens, commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC), Task Force Talon, delivers a speech during his award ceremony prior to his change of command at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:54
|Photo ID:
|9749917
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-BY519-1057
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.