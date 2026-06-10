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    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026 [Image 3 of 11]

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    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

    POLAND

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Vaughn Guetens, commander of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC), Task Force Talon, delivers a speech during his award ceremony prior to his change of command at 33rd Airlift Base Powidz, Poland, on May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9749917
    VIRIN: 260511-A-BY519-1057
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026 [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026
    HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

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