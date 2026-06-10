HHC BDE, 3CAB Change of Command 2026

U.S. Army Capt. Lane left, receives the company colors from Col. Robert Harless, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade commander right, which begins Lane's command of Headquarters & Headquarters Company (HHC) 3rd CAB, during the change of command ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland May 11, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 05:55
|Photo ID:
|9749920
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-BY519-1092
|Resolution:
|2987x4480
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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