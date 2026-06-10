CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, right, salutes his son Lt. j.g. Sean Kaszubowski to request to “go ashore” during Mike Kaszubowski’s retirement ceremony held at the Fleet Theater onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 12, 2026. Kaszubowski honorably served after 31 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams.)