CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) – U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Sean Kaszubowski, right, son Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, salutes and assumes “The Watch” during his father’s retirement ceremony held at the Fleet Theater onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 12, 2026. Kaszubowski honorably served after 31 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams.)