CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) – Capt. Teague Suarez, left, the chief of staff at Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan, presents a certificate of appreciation to CNFJ/RJ Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, during Kaszubowski’s retirement ceremony held at the Fleet Theater onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 12, 2026. Kaszubowski honorably served after 31 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams.)