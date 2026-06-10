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    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 2 of 8]

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    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) – Capt. Teague Suarez, the chief of staff for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ), gives remarks during the retirement ceremony held in honor of CNFJ/RJ Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, at the Fleet Theater onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 12, 2026. Kaszubowski honorably served after 31 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9749536
    VIRIN: 260612-N-NA545-1022
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service
    CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

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