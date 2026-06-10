CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) – Capt. Teague Suarez, the chief of staff for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ), gives remarks during the retirement ceremony held in honor of CNFJ/RJ Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, at the Fleet Theater onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 12, 2026. Kaszubowski honorably served after 31 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams.)