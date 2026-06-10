CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

Date Taken: 06.11.2026 Date Posted: 06.14.2026 22:12 Photo ID: 9749537 VIRIN: 260612-N-NA545-1028 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.4 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

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