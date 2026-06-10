CMC Kaszubowski Retires After 31 Years of Service

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260612-N-NA545-1013

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 12, 2026) – Service members and guests render honors during the national anthems at a retirement ceremony for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/RJ) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski at the Fleet Theater onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, June 12, 2026. Kaszubowski honorably served after 31 years of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams.)