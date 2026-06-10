USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm

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260613-N-LY640-1127 BALTIC SEA (June 13, 2026 – U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) participates in a swarm exercise with global autonomous reconnaissance crafts (GARC) from Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 3 Division 32 during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, in the Baltic Sea, June 13, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)