260613-N-LY640-1050 BALTIC SEA, (June 13, 2026) – Two global autonomous reconnaissance crafts (GARC) idle in the Baltic Sea before transiting to the start point of a swarm exercise with U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 13, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 06:09
|Photo ID:
|9748810
|VIRIN:
|260613-N-LY640-1050
|Resolution:
|5466x3528
|Size:
|4.99 MB
|Location:
|GDYNIA, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Sandi Grimnes Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.