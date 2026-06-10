USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm

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260613-N-LY640-1086 BALTIC SEA (June 13, 2026) - Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Giuseppe Alexander, assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 3 Division 32, right, operates a short-range controller (SRC) for a global autonomous reconnaissance craft (GARC) in the Baltic Sea before a swarm exercise while Royal Navy Lt. Mike Robinson, commanding officer of the Royal Navy Archer-class patrol vessel HMS Puncher (P 291), observes during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)