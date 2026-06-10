USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm

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260613-N-LY640-1077 BALTIC SEA (June 13, 2026) – Engineman Fireman Jaelene Carrillo operates a short-range controller (SRC) while Engineman Fireman Mitchell Trace, both assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 3 Division 32, observes the global autonomous reconnaissance craft (GARC) maneuver in the Baltic Sea before a swarm exercise with U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 13, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)