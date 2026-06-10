USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm

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260613-N-LY640-1006 GDYNIA, Poland, (June 13, 2026) - Engineman Fireman Mitchell Trace, assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 3 Division 32, operates a short-range controller (SRC) controlling a global autonomous reconnaissance craft (GARC) onboard Royal Navy Archer-class patrol vessel HMS Puncher (P 291) in the Port of Gdynia before a swarm exercise with U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 13, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)