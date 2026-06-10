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    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm [Image 1 of 7]

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    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sandi Grimnes Moreno 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    260613-N-LY640-1006 GDYNIA, Poland, (June 13, 2026) - Engineman Fireman Mitchell Trace, assigned to Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 3 Division 32, operates a short-range controller (SRC) controlling a global autonomous reconnaissance craft (GARC) onboard Royal Navy Archer-class patrol vessel HMS Puncher (P 291) in the Port of Gdynia before a swarm exercise with U.S. Navy Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2026, June 13, 2026. BALTOPS 2026, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Sea region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sandi Grimnes Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 06:09
    Photo ID: 9748808
    VIRIN: 260613-N-LY640-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: GDYNIA, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Sandi Grimnes Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm
    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm
    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm
    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm
    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm
    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm
    USVDIV-32 and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) conduct a swarm

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    #PresenceMatters
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    #ReadyandPostured
    #BALTOPS2026
    #FLTPACENSD

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