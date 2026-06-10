Fans gather for the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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Members of the public pose for a photo before the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. The event brought together UFC athletes, service members and fans to celebrate 250 years of American history while highlighting the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)