District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, left, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, speaks with members of the United States Marshals Service before the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)