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    District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 20 of 27]

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    District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Brown 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Lt. Richard Haney, District of Columbia National Guard, Joint Task Force-District of Columbia, patrols alongside local law enforcement before the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 04:23
    Photo ID: 9748680
    VIRIN: 260612-Z-LK770-1390
    Resolution: 6786x4524
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Production teams prepare for the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Fans gather for the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Fans gather for the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Fans gather for the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference
    Fans gather as the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference begins

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    TAGS

    MSARNG
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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