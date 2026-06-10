Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brandon Boswell, and Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Kihlken, both assigned to 890th Engineer Battalion, Mississippi National Guard, Joint Task Force Magnolia, patrol before the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)