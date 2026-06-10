District of Columbia National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference

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From left, U.S. Marshal Jurgen Soekhoe, United States Marshals Service, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Richard Haney, District of Columbia National Guard, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, Daniel Cormier, UFC commentator and UFC Hall of Famer, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, pose for a photo together before the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. Approximately 3,000 National Guard members support the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to enhance safety and quality of life throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)