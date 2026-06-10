Fans gather before the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2026. The event brought together UFC athletes, service members and fans to celebrate 250 years of American history while highlighting the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Christian Brown)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2026 04:23
|Photo ID:
|9748672
|VIRIN:
|260612-Z-LK770-1348
|Resolution:
|6615x4410
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guardsmen support operations during the UFC Freedom 250 Press Conference [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Christian Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.