198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

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U.S. Army aviators from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, transport U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.

Continuing to employ the National Guard for real-world missions keeps their hard-earned skills honed and will help balance the nation’s need to maintain a large and more expensive active-duty force.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)