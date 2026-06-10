U.S. Army aviators from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, transport U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
Today’s Arizona National Guard is a combat-proven, battle-tested, agile, flexible, deployable force with combat experience and a broad range of skills both on the battlefield and in civilian life.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9748343
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-AY325-1055
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.