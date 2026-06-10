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    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

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    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

    BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap 

    198th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army aviators from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, transport U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 near Bellemont, Arizona.
    Arizona’s varied terrain and elevation, access to restricted airspace and ranges, and ideal weather conditions present unique training opportunities to ensure Arizona Army National Guard soldiers are ready to successfully carry out the mission at home and abroad.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 17:34
    Photo ID: 9748402
    VIRIN: 260608-Z-AY325-1207
    Resolution: 2416x1611
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise
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    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise
    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise
    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise
    198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

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    Arizona
    Readiness
    AZARNG
    AZDEMA
    FutureVerticalLift

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