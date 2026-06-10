198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

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U.S. Army aviators from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, transport U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 near Bellemont, Arizona.

Arizona’s varied terrain and elevation, access to restricted airspace and ranges, and ideal weather conditions present unique training opportunities to ensure Arizona Army National Guard soldiers are ready to successfully carry out the mission at home and abroad.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)