198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

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A U.S. Army crew chief from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, directs U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, to load into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 near Bellemont, Arizona.

Arizona is uniquely situated for Army National Guard Future Vertical Lift (FVL) training due to its expansive training area, military training routes, low aircraft traffic density, and optimal year-round training weather.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)