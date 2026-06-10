198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

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U.S. Army aviators from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, transport U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 near Bellemont, Arizona.

Based strategically throughout the state, the Arizona National Guard has the training, equipment and track record to respond when a crisis strikes.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)