U.S. Army aviators from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, transport U.S. Army soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 198th Regional Support Group, in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 near Bellemont, Arizona.
Based strategically throughout the state, the Arizona National Guard has the training, equipment and track record to respond when a crisis strikes.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9748401
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-AY325-1175
|Resolution:
|1917x1917
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.