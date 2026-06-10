A U.S. Army crew chief from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, scans surrounding terrain from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.
National Guard soldiers and airmen train to the same standards as their active-duty counterparts, resulting in a lethal, capable, and combat-ready reserve force.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9748399
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-AY325-1089
|Resolution:
|6952x4635
|Size:
|9.78 MB
|Location:
|BELLEMONT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Jacob Dunlap, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.