198th RSG Conducts Vertical Lift Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army crew chief from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, scans surrounding terrain from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a vertical lift training exercise June 8, 2026 at Camp Navajo near Bellemont, Arizona.

National Guard soldiers and airmen train to the same standards as their active-duty counterparts, resulting in a lethal, capable, and combat-ready reserve force.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Dunlap, released)