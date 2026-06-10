U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Rivera, propulsion technician, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, performs a propeller inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 10, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9747917
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-UY654-1306
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|SINDAL, DK
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.