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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise [Image 3 of 11]

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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

    THISTED, DENMARK

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Hook, center, loadmaster, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, speaks with members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, center, Royal Danish air force, during a downed pilot search-and-rescue training exercise while en route to Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9747909
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-UY654-1022
    Resolution: 5891x3920
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: THISTED, DK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise
    Kentucky

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    Fight Tonight
    bring the future faster
    Peace Through Strength
    National Guard
    NATO
    RAFL26DNK

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