Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

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U.S Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brett Hook, center, loadmaster, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, speaks with members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, center, Royal Danish air force, during a downed pilot search-and-rescue training exercise while en route to Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)