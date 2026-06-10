Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

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Members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish air force, carry a simulated patient onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during a downed pilot search-and-rescue training exercise at Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)