Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Kile, electrical power production specialist, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, secures a tactical vehicle aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, at Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)