Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

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A Danish MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Royal Danish air force lands with a simulated casualty to transfer and medically evacuate aboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, at Thisted, Denmark, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)