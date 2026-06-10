Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct downed pilot search-and-rescue exercise

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A member of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish air force, secures an airfield in Thisted, Denmark, while U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, offload tactical vehicles from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, June 10, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)