(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Marie Yarbrough, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, monitors fuel delivery systems during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2026. The exercise brings together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9747608
    VIRIN: 260605-F-BT644-2024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RFA26, Red Flag-Alaska, Lethality, Allies and Partnerships, 673 LRS, RCAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery