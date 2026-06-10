A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force prepares an RCAF CC-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to 436 Transport Squadron for maintenance operations during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2026. RED FLAG-Alaska provides joint and coalition forces the opportunity to train in a realistic combat environment and improve mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9747601
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-BT644-1788
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.