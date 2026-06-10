RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to 436 Transport Squadron receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force R-11 fuel truck assigned to the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2026. The exercise brings together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)