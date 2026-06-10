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    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 4 of 8]

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    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force secures aircraft equipment aboard a CC-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to 436 Transport Squadron during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2026. RED FLAG-Alaska provides joint and coalition forces the opportunity to train in a realistic combat environment and improve mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 19:38
    Photo ID: 9747603
    VIRIN: 260605-F-BT644-1865
    Resolution: 5914x3935
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2
    RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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    TAGS

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RCAF
    Lethality
    673 LRS
    Allies and Partnerships
    RFA26

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