U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marie Yarbrough, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, inspects fuel servicing equipment during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 4, 2026. The exercise brings together U.S., allied and partner nation forces to strengthen interoperability and improve readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 19:38
|Photo ID:
|9747606
|VIRIN:
|260605-F-BT644-1982
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RCAF, U.S. conduct routine MX ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.