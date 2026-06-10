Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

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A-10 Range Day attendees pose for a group photo at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base hosted Airmen, civic leaders, Civil Air Patrol cadets and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets to showcase the installation’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)