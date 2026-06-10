Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

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A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron demonstrates live fire at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base hosted an A-10 range day for Airmen, civic leaders, Civil Air Patrol cadets and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets to showcase the installation’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)