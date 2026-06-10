(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    355th Wing

    A-10 Range Day attendees gather to photograph the A-10C Thunderbolt II as it performs a low pass at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base hosted Airmen, civic leaders, Civil Air Patrol cadets and Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets to showcase the installation’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9747176
    VIRIN: 260611-F-UE447-1173
    Resolution: 5085x3383
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    A10
    Civil Air Patrol
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Range Day
    Tucson Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery