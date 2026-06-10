Anthony J. “A.J.” Mottola Jr., 56th Range Management Office public affairs officer, explains A-10C Thunderbolt II maneuvers to an A-10 Range Day guest at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. The event gave Airmen and community members a firsthand look at the aircraft and capabilities supporting Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9747151
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-UE447-1059
|Resolution:
|4827x3212
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.