Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

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A-10 Range Day attendees watch a U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II conduct a live-fire demonstration at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. The event gave Airmen and community partners a firsthand look at the capabilities supporting Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)