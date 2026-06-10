Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

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U.S. Air Force Airmen and community members watch an A-10C Thunderbolt II conduct a low-level pass from a control tower at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. A-10 Range Day provided attendees a firsthand look at the aircraft and capabilities supporting Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)