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    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day [Image 3 of 7]

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    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and community members watch an A-10C Thunderbolt II conduct a low-level pass from a control tower at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend, Arizona, June 11, 2026. A-10 Range Day provided attendees a firsthand look at the aircraft and capabilities supporting Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s rescue and attack mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9747157
    VIRIN: 260611-F-UE447-1065
    Resolution: 5138x3419
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day
    Davis-Monthan hosts A-10 Range Day

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    TAGS

    A10
    Civil Air Patrol
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Range Day
    Tucson Community

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