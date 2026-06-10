57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, resurfaces during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. The exercise contributed to the continued development of combat-ready rescue forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)