A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, resurfaces during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. The exercise contributed to the continued development of combat-ready rescue forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9745317
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-MO337-1147
|Resolution:
|5006x3331
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.