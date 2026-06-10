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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 8 of 9]

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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Army veteran and dive master enters the water during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. As the dive master, he provided oversight and guidance to support the safe execution of underwater training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9745314
    VIRIN: 260610-F-MO337-1141
    Resolution: 5428x3611
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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    31st FW, 57th RQS, Pararescueman, Readiness, Personnel Recovery, NATO

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