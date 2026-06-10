A U.S. Army veteran and dive master enters the water during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. As the dive master, he provided oversight and guidance to support the safe execution of underwater training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9745314
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-MO337-1141
|Resolution:
|5428x3611
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|HR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.