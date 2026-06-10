57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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A U.S. Army veteran and dive master enters the water during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. As the dive master, he provided oversight and guidance to support the safe execution of underwater training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)