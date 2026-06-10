57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, tread water during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. Dive training helps ensure pararescuemen remain capable of responding to rescue missions in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)