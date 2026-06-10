(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, tread water during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. Dive training helps ensure pararescuemen remain capable of responding to rescue missions in diverse environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9745294
    VIRIN: 260610-F-MO337-1085
    Resolution: 5707x3797
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st FW, 57th RQS, Pararescueman, Readiness, Personnel Recovery, NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery