57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, waits aboard a boat between dives during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. Pararescuemen routinely train in water environments to sustain the skills required for rescue and recovery missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)