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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 7 of 9]

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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

    CROATIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, waits aboard a boat between dives during self-contained underwater breathing apparatus dive training in Medulin, Croatia, June 10, 2026. Pararescuemen routinely train in water environments to sustain the skills required for rescue and recovery missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:50
    Photo ID: 9745310
    VIRIN: 260610-F-MO337-1132
    Resolution: 4339x2887
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: HR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia
    57 RQS strengthens underwater rescue capabilities in Croatia

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    31st FW, 57th RQS, Pararescueman, Readiness, Personnel Recovery, NATO

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